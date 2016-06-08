DU QUOIN – An unforgettable night of country music is planned for the Du Quoin State Fair on Thursday, September 1. Together these two artists are credited with the creation of more than 13 albums and 17 million albums sold. The Du Quoin State Fair is proud to welcome Aaron Lewis and Pat Green to southern Illinois.

Aaron Lewis is making a name for himself on the country charts. His freelance work has led to the release of a solo album, The Road, which features Lewis’ powerful vocals and masterful acoustic guitar riffs. Lewis is a Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and guitarist who has worked alongside country greats like Charlie Daniels and George Jones.

Lewis will share the stage with county mainstay, Pat Green. Green is best known for his hit songs, “Wave on Wave,” and “Lucky Ones.” He’s collaborated with country greats like Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovitt and toured with modern day hit makers like Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban.

Tickets for all of the announced DuQuoin State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 15th via Ticketmaster and the fairgrounds box office. The fairgrounds box office will be open Monday – Friday from 8:00am – 4:00pm. The fairgrounds box office can also take phone orders. That number is (618) 542-1535.

Sunday, August 28th: Skillet

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

Tuesday, August 30th: Kellie Pickler / Amelia Eisenhauer

Tier 2 - $12 / Tier 1 - $17

Thursday, September 1: Aaron Lewis / Pat Green

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20



Friday, September 2: Jamey Johnson

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Monday, September 5: Sugar Ray / Everclear / Lit / Sponge

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24



More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Dates for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair are August 26 – September 5.

