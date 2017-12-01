BETHALTO - Both suspects of a Nov. 27, 2017, call of shots fired in Bethalto have been taken into custody, Bethalto Police Department Deputy Chief Craig Welch said Friday morning via email.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. last Monday when multiple calls to 911 were placed from the 100 block of Surrey Lane. A man knocked on the door of a residence occupied by a resident and a visitor. Upon answering the door, a man armed with a handgun attempted to force his way into the building and began making demands. He turned away from the and the people in the residence were able to disarm the man - discovering the handgun was, in fact a CO2-powered BB gun.

Article continues after sponsor message

A second gunman was outside the door and fired several rounds through the front door during the struggle. Police recovered both shell casings and bullets, meaning the second man was armed with an actual gun.

Following the incident, the occupants flagged down police, but the second gunman fled.

Diangelo Russell, 19, was taken into custody by the Bethalto Police Department following the incident, and Welch said Fabian Brooks was later arrested and taken into custody by the Alton Police Department. A booking image of Brooks is not available at this time.

Welch said Russell did not resist arrest, but is bandaged in his booking photo due to the struggle, which occurred prior to him being taken into custody.

More like this: