ALTON – A man and woman from Jersey County are in the custody of the Alton Police Department following a high-speed police chase up the Great River Road.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the chase began late Thursday morning when officers were called to the Bank of Edwardsville's Alton branch for a person allegedly forging a check. When officers nearby arrived, the pair fled to their vehicle and allegedly began the pursuit, which continued westbound on Route 100, ending near its intersection with Highway 16 between Grafton and Fieldon, just outside Pere Marquette State Park. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office and Grafton Police Department assisted with the apprehension.

The names of the pair have not been released at this time, but charges of forgery and aggravated fleeing are expected tomorrow. Simmons said the man is 47 and the woman is 31. He added they have a known history of check forging in the area, adding they were caught by an extensive protective network operated by both banks and businesses in the area.

