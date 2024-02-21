ALTON - There was a large visible police presence on East 13th Street in the Blair Area in Alton this morning and officers were able to apprehend two subjects and take them into custody.

The Alton Police said an initial report to the department said it appeared up to possibly four subjects were in a house that was under rehabilitation.

The police used a drone to capture the two who had fled to the nearby woods. There has not been any information released yet on whether or not the subjects will be charged, but it appears the subjects were not authorized to be in the home.

The investigation into this situation is ongoing, Alton Police said.

