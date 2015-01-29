The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, announced that Abbe L. Terry, 51, of East Alton, Illinois, and Jacklyn McCormack, 26, of Belleville, Illinois, were sentenced this week in the United States District Court in East Saint Louis.

The district court ordered Terry to serve six months of imprisonment and one year of supervised release. The court also ordered Terry to pay $300 in special assessments. At her plea, Terry admitted that on May 10, 2013, October 13, 2013 and October 23, 2013, she had, through the use of fraud and forgery, obtained Duragesic Patches referred to as Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance. Terry admitted that she used forged prescriptions that she had made on a home computer to obtain the controlled substances that had not been lawfully prescribed to her. Terry obtained the substances from pharmacies in Alton, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

The district court ordered McCormack to serve four months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release. The first three months of supervised release are ordered to be served in a halfway house. The court also ordered McCormack to pay $134.37 in restitution, divided equally, to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and pay $400 in special assessments. At her plea, McCormack admitted to using forged prescriptions to obtain Oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic control substance.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Office of Diversion Control. The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ranley Killian and Liam Coonan.

More like this: