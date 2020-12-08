GRANITE CITY - Long-time school bus drivers serving Granite City public schools are celebrating their long service to area youngsters with Illinois Central School Bus, which operates the student transportation service for the school district.

Of the Illinois Central School Bus company’s 70-driver team, about half - 44 percent -have driven children to and from school each day for more than a decade, according to Granite City Manager Patricia Coleman. Pat Gantt and Karin Ashal, both of Granite City, each has driven for more than 40 years.

Drivers for more than 25 years include Ava Ann Deboe of Madison and Donna Davis, Karen Lemler, Debra Fiala, Susan Thompson, and Sandra Hicks, all of Granite City.

Coleman says the Illinois Central team sets high standards for safety, cleanliness and on-time service. The drivers and monitors greet every child with a smile to help the children start their day off happily, she says.

“Helping the students smile every day keeps us all young at heart,” Coleman adds. “We’re seeking new drivers now, people who are careful, responsible and caring.” Coleman says, “and we offer paid training.”

A $2,000 sign-on bonus currently is available to new drivers. Illinois Central also offers paid holidays and a work schedule tied to the school calendar, that is, drivers are off on all school holidays.

For information on becoming an Illinois Central school bus driver, call 618-797-0700 and ask for Nicole or Pat, or see www.DriveAYellowBus.com.



About Illinois Central School Bus

Illinois Central School Bus is a member of the North America Central School Bus family of companies, the fourth largest school bus operator in the nation.

The company uses GPS technology to know the exact location of every bus at all times, transporting more than 15,000 children to and from school each day, using 3,000 buses and vans.

Safety Is The Cornerstone

Safety always is the top priority at Illinois Central School Bus. Safety is the cornerstone of the company’s hiring, training and continuing communication with drivers, technicians and every member of the team. After comprehensive on-board training, every driver must complete continuing monthly training programs and an annual driving evaluation.

The driver training program, which exceeds the requirements of every state in which the company operates, includes training courses and video tutorials concerning defensive driving, student management, first aid and danger zones.

