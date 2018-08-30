EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s field hockey team got a pair of goals from Rachel Goebel Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Stadium as EHS defeated Rosati-Kain of St. Louis city 4-1 in EHS’ home opener.

The win put the Tigers at 1-1 on the season following their loss to Villa Duchesne last Friday; the Kougars also fell to 1-1 on the year.

“A nice kind of switch from how Friday night went for us,” said Tiger coach Jaimee Phegley. “I’m happy with the win today.”

The game was the first field hockey game on Edwardsville’s new turf that was installed on the Tiger Stadium floor during the summer. “(It feels) good,” Phegley said when she was asked how the new turf felt. “It’s a little different; the surface is a little more cushiony, the girls are getting used to it, but it didn’t make any sort of negative (difference) – it’s obviously a positive for us.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Goebel’s two goals came from assists from Mattie Norton. “Mattie and Rachel had some very obvious connections up and down the field,” Phegley said, “and they did a lot of touch passes where they can almost like a bunt in baseball or softball where they can direct it; I was happy to see things we had done specifically in practice in the game and that was one of the drills we had worked on.

“We’re still trying to find our groove there defensively, trying to figure out who’s going to be best at what position.”

Norton, a junior, scored the first Tiger goal just 2:40 into the game when she beat Kougar goalie Kari Ham from in close to put EHS on top early; Goebel quickly made it 2-0 in the Tigers’ favor when she took a feed from Norton and put it away with 8:53 elapsed in the contest.

Kailey Noud upped the lead to 3-0 with 13:13 left in the first half (games are two 30-minute halves) when she put a shot past Ham, giving Edwardsville control of proceedings; the game stayed that way until 45:56 when the Kougars’ Caitlyn Cordia took a pass from Jenna Floyd and beat EHS goalie Anna Farrar to cut the lead to 3-1, but Goebel and Norton teamed up again less than a minute later go restore the three-goal Tiger lead and close out the scoring on the day.

The Tigers will be in the Gateway Classic Tournament over Labor Day weekend at the SportPort facility in Maryland Heights, Mo., in northwest St. Louis County; Edwardsville is in a five-team group with Dexter High School of Ann Arbor, Mich., Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy, Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate and the University School of Milwaukee. The Tigers will take on Dexter at 4 p.m. Friday, Louisville Collegiate at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, University School-Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday and Lake Forest Academy at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Other St. Louis-area teams in the tournament include Villa Duchesne, Cor Jesu, MICDS, St. Joseph’s, Pattonville, Visitation, John Burroughs, Nerinx Hall of Webster Groves, Mo., Ursuline Academy, Westminster Christian, Whitfield Academy, Rosati-Kain, Barat Academy and Notre Dame of St. Louis.

More like this: