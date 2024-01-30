GRANITE CITY - Two individuals from Granite City have been charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officers over the past few months, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Micah J. Clevenger Jr., 33, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. Court documents allege that on Nov. 6, 2023, Clevenger failed to stop her vehicle after being given a visual or audible signal by a police officer to stop. She was also allegedly speeding at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit during her attempt to elude.

Clevenger faces a Class 4 felony in the case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Johnathan I. Espinoza, 22, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer on Dec. 31, 2023. According to court documents, Espinoza was arrested by the Granite City Police Department after he “knowingly failed to obey and attempted to elude” a police officer after the officer had given him a visual or audible signal to stop his vehicle.

Court documents go on to state Espinoza’s attempt to flee or elude “involved the disobedience of two or more traffic control devices.” He faces a Class 4 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

