EDWARDSVILLE - Two individuals have been charged with offenses related to stolen vehicles in Madison County in separate cases detailed in Madison County felony court filings.

DJ W. Marshall, 24, of Wood River, was charged with “offenses relating to motor vehicles” and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer on Dec. 6, 2023.

Court documents allege that Marshall knowingly possessed a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and sped at least 21 miles per hour over the legal limit while failing to obey visual or audible signals given to him by a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy to stop the vehicle.

Marshall’s case was presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. In total, he faces a Class 2 felony for offenses relating to motor vehicles and a Class 4 felony for fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. He was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Robert E. Everage, 43, of Alton, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license is revoked. According to court documents, Everage allegedly drove a stolen 2009 Ford Econoline with an Arizona registration number on Lewis & Clark Boulevard in East Alton on Nov. 25, 2023 when his license had been revoked or suspended.

The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department. Everage faces a Class 2 felony for possession of a stolen vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a revoked license. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

