EDWARDSVILLE - Two people have been charged separately with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and additional charges, according to Madison County court documents.

Morris L. Wiley, 50, of East St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and driving while license is revoked on Jan. 13, 2024. Wiley unlawfully possessed a Taurus .38 Special revolver which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible in his vehicle at a time when he had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

Wiley was additionally charged for driving on Collinsville Road in Collinsville while his license had been revoked or suspended. He faces a Class 4 felony for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and his case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. He was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Christopher T. Culpepper, 38, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 14, 2023. According to court documents, Culpepper allegedly carried a Sarsilmaz 9mm handgun in his vehicle which was uncased, unloaded, and immediately accessible when he had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. He also possessed an undisclosed amount of psilocin, a controlled substance.

Culpepper’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he faces two Class 4 felonies for each offense. Court documents indicate he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

