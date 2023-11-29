Christopher A. Cecil (left), Jill N. Coates (right)HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, announced charges for two in regard to methamphetamine possession.

This was the report issued from the Calhoun Sheriff's Office:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At 4:05 p.m. on August 1, 2023, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a citizen contact at a residence on Park Street, Hardin, in Calhoun County, Illinois, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.

Subsequent to the contact; methamphetamine, fentanyl and related drug paraphernalia were seized.

On November 2, 2023, Christopher A. Cecil, age 36, of Hardin, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Article continues after sponsor message

Cecil was arrested without incident and was booked into the Greene County Jail and subsequently received a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.

On November 9, 2023, Jill N. Coates, age 44, of Hardin, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,
  • Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).
  • Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringe,

Coates was arrested without incident and was booked into the Greene County Jail and subsequently received a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to report suspicious activity occurring in their neighborhood to the Sheriff’s Office or Two Rivers Crimestoppers.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this:

Nov 16, 2023 - Several Charged With Drug/Alcohol Offenses In Greene County 

Aug 23, 2023 - Jerseyville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop On Illinois Route 100 In Calhoun County

Aug 8, 2023 - Calhoun Sheriff's Office Arrest Two In Meth-Related Cases

Aug 15, 2023 - Another Man Arrested In Calhoun Sheriff's Office Illegal Methamphetamine Use/Sale Crackdown

Jun 20, 2023 - Three Face Drug Charges After Court-Authorized Search Of Calhoun Residence

 