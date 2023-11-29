HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, announced charges for two in regard to methamphetamine possession.

This was the report issued from the Calhoun Sheriff's Office:

At 4:05 p.m. on August 1, 2023, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a citizen contact at a residence on Park Street, Hardin, in Calhoun County, Illinois, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.

Subsequent to the contact; methamphetamine, fentanyl and related drug paraphernalia were seized.

On November 2, 2023, Christopher A. Cecil, age 36, of Hardin, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Cecil was arrested without incident and was booked into the Greene County Jail and subsequently received a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.

On November 9, 2023, Jill N. Coates, age 44, of Hardin, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringe,

Coates was arrested without incident and was booked into the Greene County Jail and subsequently received a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to report suspicious activity occurring in their neighborhood to the Sheriff’s Office or Two Rivers Crimestoppers.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

