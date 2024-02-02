HAMBURG - Two Hamburg residents in Calhoun County have been arrested after a methamphetamine investigation.

At 9:30 p.m. on January 27, 2024, law enforcement officials from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of Porcupine Lane, Hamburg, Calhoun County, Illinois; in reference to an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, methamphetamine and methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

William J. Parkinson, age 36, of Hamburg, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Causing Child to be Endangered (Two Counts).

Ariel J. Parkinson, age 27, of Hamburg, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Causing Child to be Endangered (Two Counts).

Both suspects were arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act, the Parkinsons were booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted in this investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, Pike County Sheriff's Department, and the Illinois Department of Family Services.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to report suspicious activity occurring in their neighborhood to the Sheriff’s Office or Two Rivers Crimestoppers.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

