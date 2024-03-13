BETHALTO - Two suspects have been charged with two counts each of Felony Arson through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office in a Bethalto case, the Bethalto Police announced.

The two who face charges are:

Larry B. Tinnon (65) - Currently incarcerated by the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Alexis Broyles (32) – Of the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Bethalto. Broyles was apprehended by Bethalto Police and US Marshals at her residence after the warrants were issued. Subsequently, she was released on pre-trial release conditions.

Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb detailed the case: