Two Face Arson Charges In Bethalto
BETHALTO - Two suspects have been charged with two counts each of Felony Arson through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office in a Bethalto case, the Bethalto Police announced.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The two who face charges are:
Larry B. Tinnon (65) - Currently incarcerated by the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.
Alexis Broyles (32) – Of the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Bethalto. Broyles was apprehended by Bethalto Police and US Marshals at her residence after the warrants were issued. Subsequently, she was released on pre-trial release conditions.
Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb detailed the case:
"On March 6, 2024, Bethalto Police Detectives formally presented their findings to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, concluding an Arson investigation that originated on October 7, 2023.
"On the morning of October 7, 2023, Bethalto Police and Fire swiftly responded to an active fire at 100 Wesley Drive Lot #58, the residence of Larry Tinnon. The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the scene for a thorough investigation, confirming later in their report that the incident was indeed a result of arson.
"Following a meticulous inquiry, Bethalto Detectives identified key leads in the case, leading to the charging of the following suspects with two counts each of Felony Arson through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office."
*All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
More like this: