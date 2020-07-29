EAST ALTON - A vehicle struck and snapped a telephone pole and overturned in the 600 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two occupants of the van had to be extricated and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. However, both were communicating verbally with first responders at the scene, a positive sign.

East Alton Police Department, East Alton Fire Department and two Alton Memorial ambulances responded to the scene.

No other information about the crash was yet available.

