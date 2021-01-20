FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced today that two wanted East St. Louis men wanted on federal kidnapping charges were captured earlier Wednesday by the U.S . Marshal’s Service. Arrest warrants were issued for Kenwyn L. Frazier (age 36) and Kendrick A. Frazier (age 34) on December 21, 2020, after a criminal complaint charged the brothers in connection with the kidnapping and shooting of a man named Kein Eastman.

The U.S. Marshals Service has been searching for the Fraziers since that date. On January 20, 2021, at approximately 7:45 a.m., the U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the Southern District of Illinois, East St. Louis Office, located and arrested Kendrick Frazier and Kenwyn Frazier on Hillwood Drive in Belleville.

They were taken into custody and no injuries are reported. United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft credited U.S. Marshal Brad Maxwell and his Task Force for apprehending the Fraziers safely. Weinhoeft said: “The United States Marshals Service Task Force is made up of incredibly brave agents who risk their personal safety to locate and apprehend the most violent fugitives. We thank them for their courage and for seeing to it that those charged with the most serious crimes see their day in court.”

The complaint and arrest warrants against Kendrick Frazier and Kenwyn Frazier were unsealed and made public on December 23, 2021, at a press conference held at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center. At that press conference, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced the creation of a new ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) that conducted this investigation, along with the East St. Louis Police Department.

The federal charges allege that on August 13, 2020, Kenwyn Frazier kidnapped Kein Eastman from a residence in East St. Louis after accusing Eastman of stealing personal property. Kendrick Frazier is alleged to have joined in the kidnapping later in the day. An affidavit filed in the case states that video evidence recorded Kendrick Frazier shooting Eastman with a .45-caliber handgun outside of a home on Kansas Avenue as Eastman tried to escape. The SUV used in the kidnapping was discovered burned following the shooting. Eastman’s body has never been found, and he has not been seen or heard from since that day.

Upon conviction, Kenwyn Frazier and Kendrick Frazier face up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $1,000,000. No court date has been scheduled at this time. Jasmine M. Crawford (age 23), also of East St. Louis, was charged in United States District Court on November 16, 2020, with obstruction of justice for tampering with a Ring doorbell as it recorded portions of the crime. She faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment, and a $1,000,000 fine.

Crawford is scheduled for an Initial Appearance and Arraignment in U.S. District Court on January 25, 2021. U.S. Attorney Weinhoeft commended the Illinois State Police for their role in the investigation, “These charges were made possible by excellent investigative work by the Illinois State Police’s new Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG). This case demonstrates that PSEG is already working. We are grateful to Director Kelly and the ISP for their continued commitment to the region.”

An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, the defendants are presumed to be innocent of the charges until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Kenwyn Frazier and Kendrick Frazier. The Task Force in the Southern District of Illinois is composed of the U.S. Marshals; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Illinois State Police; Illinois Department of Corrections; Effingham County Sheriff's Office; St. Clair County Sheriff's Department; Belleville Police; East St. Louis Police; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont City Police.The criminal investigation was conducted by agents from the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group and the East St. Louis Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ali Summers.

