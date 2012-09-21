Dr. Chris Aldridge

ALTON, IL -- Alton Surgery and Alton OB/GYN Associates are moving into the new Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

General surgeons Dr. Laurance MoncktonandDr. David Chung are moving into Suite 230 of the new building, which first opened its doors last December. Alton Surgery will begin seeing patients in its new location Sept. 24. The phone number is still 618-462-3191. Also, Dr. Chris Aldridge, a new general surgeon, is joining the practice on Monday, Oct. 1. Dr. Aldridge is a graduate of Alton High School and earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2007, then completed an internship and residency at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was the chief resident in General Surgery at SLU Hospital for the past year. Dr. Aldridge is a member of BJC Medical Group of Illinois.

Dr. Joseph Talsky, OB/GYN, and nurse practitioner Deb Cunningham have also moved their Alton OB/GYN Associates into Suite 230. They will also begin seeing patients in their new location on Sept. 24 and will continue to use their same phone number of 618-433-6410.

