MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police said Sunday it is investigating a tragic crash on Illinois Route 159 and Illinois Route 140 just south of Illinois Route 140 in Madison County where two were killed and three others injured.

ISP said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2024.

ISP and other law enforcement had the highway closed for several hours as emergency personnel treated those on the scene.

ISP said a preliminary investigation showed a female woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the centerline, and struck a Dodge van driving south. The woman driving the Nissan Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person who died was a passenger in the van, who was taken to a local hospital but died there.

The driver of the van was airlifted to a local hospital and a young girl riding in the van was also airlifted to an area hospital. ISP said another female in the van was transported to an area hospital.

No other information was available at this time.

