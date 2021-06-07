Two Reported Shot In Madison
MADISON - Two were shot and appeared to crash into a tree on Fourth Street in Madison on Monday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, the area near where the situation occurred was blocked off with crime scene tape. The two victims were immediately rushed to a local hospital by Granite City Fire Department Ambulance.
Madison Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Granite City Police, and Madison Fire Department personnel were also present at the scene.
More like this: