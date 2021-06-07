MADISON - Two were shot and appeared to crash into a tree on Fourth Street in Madison on Monday.

As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, the area near where the situation occurred was blocked off with crime scene tape. The two victims were immediately rushed to a local hospital by Granite City Fire Department Ambulance.

Madison Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Granite City Police, and Madison Fire Department personnel were also present at the scene.

