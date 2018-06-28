ALTON – Dogs described as “vicious” have been involved in two separate incidents with the Alton Police Department over the last 36 hours.

Early Wednesday morning Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the Alton Police Department received a call for a young child who had been bitten by a dog in the 3700 block of Western in Alton. Upon arrival, Simmons said officers found a large pit bull mix Simmons described as “vicious.” He said the dog made “ a bee-line” at his officer, who “dispatched the dog accordingly” by shooting it.

The owner of that dog was identified shortly after the incident. Simmons said he was given several citations, partially due to the dog being loose without a leash.

After 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Alton Police officers were called to the S Mart in the 1100 block of East Broadway in Alton for a report of two homeless men sleeping in the parking lot next to two pit bulls, which were both on leashes near the sleeping men. A reporter from Riverbender.com saw these men and dogs around 9:15 a.m. as well.

When police arrived on the scene, Simmons said one of the dogs attacked an officer, who is currently in a local hospital being treated for his wounds, which Simmons said were around his leg area.

Alton Animal Control currently has custody of those two dogs. Simmons did not comment whether either of the homeless men may be charged as a result of this incident.

