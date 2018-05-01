ALTON – Two crashes near the Clark Bridge have occurred within the last 24 hours, witnesses and the Alton Police Department have confirmed.

Monday night, around 9 p.m., a crash with injuries occurred near the entrance/exit of the Clark Bridge onto Landmarks Boulevard. Witnesses told a reporter from Riverbender.com a helicopter was seen near the area, but Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said a note regarding a possible airlift was not included on the accident report, which was not completed as of Tuesday afternoon. Hejna said the officers on duty during the time of the crash were not available for comment or information Tuesday afternoon.

A second crash Tuesday morning also occurred near the connector of Landmarks Boulevard and Broadway before 8 a.m. That crash did not appear to have any injuries, Hejna said, adding that report was also incomplete at this time.

When asked why the area around the Clark Bridge is so prone to traffic crashes, Hejna said most of them are a result of driver error from not paying attention to traffic signals and being in a hurry.

“From my experiences working traffic crashes here, in the area of the bridge, they are often because someone has gotten into a hurry and does not follow traffic control signals,” she said. “Unfortunately, at some point, people have to start paying attention and giving themselves more time to reach their destinations.”

