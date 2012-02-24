Godfrey, Ill. – The real estate business has changed, and Lewis and Clark Community College’s real estate offerings are changing with it.

Yesterday’s salesperson is today’s broker – and in order to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Examination, an individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction. Two classes, both needed for the new brokers’ license, are offered beginning in March.

Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135 B1) is the only daytime class offered this spring and meets 9 a.m. – noon Mondays and Wednesdays, March 20 through May 10. Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136 B6) meets 6:30-9:20 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 19 through May 9.

Both eight-week sections meet on the Godfrey campus and are taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

There is still time to enroll – do so online today at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222. Payment is due at the time of enrollment.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

