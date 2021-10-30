EDWARDSVILLE - Two people were charged Friday with committing a violation of the liquor control act causing death.

David P. Thomae, 55, of the 200 block of Pine Ridge in Godfrey, and Brandon M. McKinnon, 23, of 23000 block of Grange Road, Jerseyville, were charged. The two are each charged with allegedly providing alcoholic beverages to a person under age 21 - 18-year-old Blake Jones - and Blake became intoxicated and caused the death of John, Melissa, and Dominic Cafazza.

Jones resided in the 8200 block of Renken Road, Worden. John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, died in the tragic crash that was reported at approximately 7:43 p.m. on August 13, 2021, at the intersection of Bethalto Road and McCoy Road outside the Bethalto city limits near the Fosterburg area.

Jones faces numerous charges after the tragic accident when his vehicle struck the vehicle driven by John Cafazza.

Bail on Thomae and McKinnon is each set at $15,000.

