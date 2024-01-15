GRANITE CITY - Over the span of just four days, two different individuals were both charged with retail theft from the same Walmart located at 379 Pontoon Road in Granite City, according to recent Madison County felony court filings.

Christine E. Weldon, 56, of Granite City, was charged with retail theft under $300. Court documents state Weldon stole clothing items with a total value not in excess of $300 on Dec. 18, 2023.

Weldon had previously been convicted of Forgery on Sept. 12, 2016 in Madison County. In this most recent case, she was charged with a Class 4 felony. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Four days earlier on Dec. 14, 2023, Jamiah L. Sullivan, 24, of O’Fallon, was also charged with retail theft from the same Walmart. Court documents allege Sullivan stole “toys and household goods” with a total value greater than $300.

Sullivan was charged with a Class 3 felony and has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

