JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals have been charged in separate cases with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and more, according to recent Jersey County court documents.

Timothy G. Glenn, 25, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (a Super Class 3 felony), unlawful possession of stolen vehicle (a Class 2 felony), and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a Class 4 felony).

On Jan. 28, 2024, Glenn allegedly stole a silver 2012 Nissan Altima with a Missouri registration number. He also possessed a “loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a round chambered and a 15-round magazine with an assortment of Winchester and Federal ammunition” after previously being convicted of a felony, according to court documents.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glenn was additionally charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer after driving the same stolen vehicle through the front yard of a residence in the 700 block of Cross Avenue in Jerseyville while ignoring a visual or audible signal from a peace officer to stop the vehicle. He was reportedly driving at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit at the time of the offense.

Court documents indicate Glenn was arrested, held without pretrial release conditions, and remanded to the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff to be held until his initial appearance in court.

Christopher B. Thomas, 44, of Jerseyville, was charged on Jan. 27, 2024 with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Court documents state Thomas possessed “a Winchester 22 lever action rifle and a Remington 12 gauge slug gun” after having been convicted of a felony.

Thomas faces one Super Class 3 felony charge. Court documents indicate he was arrested, held without pretrial release conditions, and remanded to the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: