EDWARDSVILLE - Two individuals, including one from Memphis, Tenn., are facing separate drug possession charges in addition to another individual facing a DUI charge in Madison County, according to county court documents.

Janay D. Cole, 36, of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 1, 2023 in a case presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Court documents allege Cole had in her possession an undisclosed amount of a substance containing cocaine. She faces a Class 4 felony and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ryan J. Grimaud, 30, of Saint Ann, Mo., was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence on Dec. 17, 2023. According to recently filed Madison County court documents, Grimaud allegedly drove a vehicle on Su Twan Drive in Worden, Ill. with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or above, and the vehicle he drove was reportedly not covered by any liability insurance policy.

Grimaud was charged with a Class 4 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Cody L. Vivod, 28, of Pontoon Beach, was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 20, 2023. He was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Edwardsville Police Department and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

