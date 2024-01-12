EDWARDSVILLE - Charges have recently been filed against two individuals for separate cases of possession of cocaine and fentanyl last November, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Jaron S. Mullis, 34, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 24, 2023. Court documents state Mullis knowingly and unlawfully possessed a substance containing cocaine.

Mullis was charged with a Class 4 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

David W. Cheek, 58, of Belleville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Cheek allegedly possessed an undisclosed amount of a substance containing fentanyl on Nov. 24, 2023, according to court documents.

Cheek was charged with Class 4 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

