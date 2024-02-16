EDWARDSVILLE - Two individuals have been charged with burglary in Madison County, including one found with "burglary tools" at the Granite City Pickling Plant. In a separate case, two people were charged with stealing a Kawasaki motorcycle.

Christopher J. Smith, 50, homeless, was charged by the Granite City Police Department with burglary and possession of burglary tools. On Jan. 5, 2024, Smith allegedly entered the Granite City Picking Plant at 1162 16th St. in Granite City without authority “with the intent to commit therein a theft,” according to court documents. Smith also reportedly had a screwdriver and a DeWalt reciprocating saw which were “suitable for use in breaking into a building.”

Smith faces a Class 2 felony for burglary and a Class 4 felony for possession of burglary tools. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Charles J. Cunning, 44, of Granite City, was charged with one count of burglary without causing damage on Feb. 5, 2024. Cunning allegedly entered someone’s motor vehicle without authority and without causing damage with the intent to commit a theft, according to court documents. Cunning’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. He faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Shelby E. Lefler, 32, of East Alton, was charged with one count of burglary without causing damage on Dec. 23, 2023. Court documents allege that Lefler knowingly and without authority entered someone’s pickup truck without causing damage with the intent to commit a theft.

Lefler faces a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the East Alton Police Department. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Michael G. Adams, 56, of Collinsville, and Charles K. McCulloh III, 33, of Granite City, were both charged with offenses related to motor vehicles on Dec. 21, 2023. Adams and McCulloh reportedly possessed a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle with a Missouri registration number which they allegedly knew to be stolen, according to court documents.

Adams and McCulloh each face Class 2 felonies, and their cases were presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Court documents indicate they were released upon signing Conditions of Pretrial Release Orders.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

