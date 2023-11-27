JERSEYVILLE - An Alton man was charged with residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in Grafton, while a Missouri man was charged with stealing a camper shell from a Jerseyville car dealership, according to the past week’s Jersey County court filings.

Bryan R. Hickam, 22, of Manchester, Mo., was charged with one count of theft and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. Court documents allege that on or about Nov. 5, 2023, Hickam stole property belonging to the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram car dealership in Jerseyville - specifically “a camper shell offered for sale on their lot,” valued at approximately $2,841.78.

Hickam is facing a Class 3 felony for the theft charge and a misdemeanor for the criminal trespass to vehicle charge. Court documents indicate he met the pretrial release conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act and was issued a summons to appear in court.

Roger E. Pace Jr., 37, of Alton, was charged with residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. Court documents allege that on or about Nov. 16, 2023, Pace “knowingly and without authority entered into the dwelling place” of two victims, located on Sugar Hollow Road in Grafton, “with the intent to commit therein a theft.”

On the same day, Pace also “knowingly exerted unauthorized control” over a silver 2016 Ford Fusion, which was owned by one of the residents of the same home he had burglarized.

Pace was charged with a Class 1 felony for the residential burglary charge and a Class 2 felony for the motor vehicle theft charge. A warrant was issued for his arrest and court documents indicate he is being held in custody without pretrial release conditions until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

