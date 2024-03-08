ALTON - In two unusual but unrelated cases, one individual from Alton has been charged with escaping from a penal institution while another from Ohio faces a money laundering charge, according to Madison County court documents.

Lecoy L. Dean, 23, of Alton, was charged with escape, a Class 2 felony, after reportedly escaping from a penal institution where he was being held on a charge of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles.

The escape reportedly occurred on Feb. 23, 2024. A petition to deny Dean’s pretrial release states he “has a high likelihood of willful flight to avoid prosecution.”

Dean faces a Class 2 felony in the case from the Alton Police Department. Court documents state he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Mark C. Dougherty, 39, of Irondale, Ohio, was charged with money laundering on Feb. 23, 2024.

While driving through Madison County, Dougherty allegedly transported $176,066 in U.S. currency contained “in vacuum-sealed bundles, to conceal or disguise the nature, the location, the source, the ownership or the control of the criminally derived property,” according to court documents.

Dougherty was charged with a Class 1 felony in the case presented by the Illinois State Police. Court documents indicate he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

