EDWARDSVILLE - Two individuals have been charged in separate cases with driving under the influence of alcohol around Madison County, according to court documents which describe both cases from recent months.

Dennis J. Smith, 56, of Piasa, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence on Feb. 4, 2024. Smith allegedly drove a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee while under the influence of alcohol on Godfrey Road in Godfrey, according to court documents.

Smith reportedly had previous DUI convictions in Macoupin County from the following dates: Nov. 10, 1992, Feb. 11, 1996, Feb. 14, 1996, and Feb. 11, 2002. A petition to deny Smith’s pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Deputies in the area of Godfrey Road, Godfrey received a report of a reckless driver, being a Jeep motor vehicle,” the petition states. Once deputies located the vehicle, they made contact with and identified the driver/defendant, Smith. “Deputies noted indicators of intoxication and placed defendant under arrest for DUI.”

In his latest DUI case, Smith was charged with a Class 1 felony by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and was reportedly remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

Darryl A. Rowan, 61, of Alton, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license is revoked/suspended. Court documents allege Roward drove a 2012 Ford Fusion in the 700 block of W. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton while under the influence of alcohol. His license had reportedly been revoked/suspended due to a previous DUI violation, this being his second such offense.

Rowan was charged on Dec. 13, 2023, with two Class 4 felonies for driving under the influence and on a revoked/suspended license. His case was presented by the East Alton Police Department and he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

