Darline Coleman, 44, and Leroy Pryor, of the 1400 block of Fifth Street in Madison were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with felony robbery related offenses:

On Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 3200 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, in rural Granite City, Illinois.

Deputies met with victim, who told them he was just robbed by an unknown black male and black female. He told deputies he was asleep in his semi-truck tractor and awoken by an unknown person knocking on the door. The victim reportedly opened his door and the suspects entered the cab of the vehicle demanding money. The victim refused to provide the suspects with money. The male suspect threatened to cut the victim with a knife, which the female suspect was armed with, if he didn’t give them his money. The victim again refused to give the suspects his money and was then physically attacked by the suspects. Ultimately the victim gave the suspects money and they fled the scene in a maroon Ford minivan.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN) broadcast was released to local law enforcement, describing the acts, the suspects and their vehicle. At approximately 4:30 a.m. a Madison Police Officer stopped the suspect vehicle which was occupied by two subjects who matched the description of the suspects. The two occupants were identified as Leroy Pryor and Darline Coleman. Pryor and Coleman were taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail, where they were held pending further investigative efforts and a formal presentation of facts to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant and information on both defendants was signed by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli, who set bond at $300,000.00 on Coleman and $200,000.00 on Pryor. Coleman, who was actually armed with a knife during the event, was charged with armed robbery. Pryor was charged with aggravated robbery for threatening to use a dangerous weapon during the course of the robbery. The victim was not seriously injured but did suffer minor cuts and abrasions during the attack.

