WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police announced felony charges against two individuals as a result of a drug search at 8 a.m. Thursday morning in an apartment at the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue. The search warrant was obtained after a three-month investigation by the drug unit.

As a result of the investigation, felony charges were issued against two individuals. They are as follows:

Manuel M. Toberlin, white male, DOB: 11/17/1961, of apartment A.

Laura J. Peppers, white female, DOB: 03/16/1963, of apartment B.

Tomerlin was charged on April 18, 2018, with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

Peppers was charged on April 18, 2018, with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of cannabis.

The apartment building in which both subjects reside was under surveillance on the morning of April 19, 2019. Peppers left her residence and was taken into custody in the City of Wood River during a traffic stop on her vehicle. She was taken into custody just prior to the execution of the search warrant.

Tomerlin was taken into custody as a result of the search warrant. Both subjects were transported to the Wood River Police Department and were booked on the outstanding charges.

The controlled substance charges were enhanced, on both individuals, due to the undercover purchases from them being within 1,000 feet of Central Park in Wood River.

The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $80,000 on each person.

Both individuals are in custody at the Wood River Police Department and will be transported to the Madison County Jail.

