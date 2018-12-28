WOOD RIVER – Two Wood River residents were arrested and charged following a drug raid executed by the Wood River Police Department early Friday morning.

Brandon M. Heaton, 22, of the 200 block of Ferguson in Wood River, and Crystal L. Recar, 38, also of the 200 block of Ferguson in Wood River, but in a different apartment than Heaton, were each charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Their bail was set at $60,000. These charges are a result of a drug investigation launched by the department. The search warrants were executed around 6:30 a.m. Friday and 11 people were taken into custody as a result from this raid.

According to a press release from the department, the raid on the apartments on Ferguson with the accompanying charges and people in custody is part of an effort by the department to “deal with nuisance rental properties and persons creating a nuisance for the law-abiding citizens of Wood River.”

“We took over 12 people into custody,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. “It was a sizable amount of people we took into custody.”

Wells said Wood River Police were going to search both homes Friday to determine the extent of illegal narcotics on the premises.

The search warrants were executed at 6:30 a.m. Friday by Wood River Police only, Chief Wells said.

Chief Wells said he hoped this sends a clear message to Wood River residents that they will continue to enforce the laws and do their part to battle the drug problem, which exists nationwide.

“We have a lot of good people who live in Wood River,” he said. “This type of problem is not fair to them and we will continue to fight it.”

More charges are expected for at least some of the other nine currently in custody, the release stated.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

