Two Cars Crash At Main Street and Edwards Street in Alton, One Injured
September 24, 2020 12:05 PM September 24, 2020 12:11 PM
ALTON - Two cars collided at Main Street and Edwards Street in Alton around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries by Alton Fire Department Rescue, but was conscious and alert at the scene.
Both vehicles in the crash suffered damage.
