Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Two cars collided at Main Street and Edwards Street in Alton around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries by Alton Fire Department Rescue, but was conscious and alert at the scene.

Both vehicles in the crash suffered damage.

Related Video:

All-Wheels Drive-in Car Show 2021

 