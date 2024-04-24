EDWARDSVILLE - Two local kids got the chance to be “Sheriffs for the Day” with Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Brooks and Graham Obstein, ages 7 and 9, were sworn in by Honorable Judge Stephen Stobbs to be the Sheriffs for the Day. The Maryville Christian School students said the experience was “very cool.” Connor echoed this sentiment, noting that the Sheriff for the Day program allows law enforcement to engage with kids in a different light.

“I think it’s great,” Connor said. “It’s another way to get involved with the community and just see the human side of it all.”

Connor said he began the day by picking up the students and taking them to Dunkin’ Donuts to get donuts, “as all cops do.” After their swearing-in ceremony, the students met detectives, courthouse security, Honorable Judge Veronica Armouti, Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser, Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Werden, Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas and others.

Later in the day, they explored a squad car and the BearCat SWAT vehicle. Connor also led a staff meeting with all the captains, during which Sheriffs Brooks and Graham could present any proposals they saw fit. Connor said he expected them to suggest nap times for the deputies.

Connor’s daughter Rachel Ribbing teaches first grade at MCS. She explained that the school has an annual auction to raise money for their programs, and they often auction off “Librarian for the Day” and “Principal for the Day” prizes for students. Connor said there was a “bidding war” for the Sheriff for the Day prize.

Ribbing noted that she had enjoyed the day as both Connor’s daughter and Brooks’s teacher. She appreciated that the students could learn more about the collaboration between law enforcement and local government.

“I think it’s awesome,” Ribbing added. “It gives them the chance to see how everyone works together in the community.”

Graham said his favorite part of the day was getting donuts. Brooks said he wants to be a football player when he grows up. When asked why not a police officer, his answer was simple.

“No,” Brooks said. “Too much work.”

