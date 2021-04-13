BETHALTO - Sgt. Ryan Dugger, Officer Ryan Bennett, and the Bethalto Police Department, were recognized at last Monday night's village board meeting by Fire Chief Schulte and Zoll Medical Solutions for life-saving excellence.

The recognition was in response to an early morning medical call that came into the department via 911 on March 1, 2021. That morning both officers responded to the call of an unresponsive subject lying on the roadway in the 400 block of Walnut Street, Bethalto.

Upon arrival, the officers located a 50-year-old man lying in the road, who was without a pulse. The officers worked together and quickly applied a department-issued Zoll AED and administered a single shock followed by CPR.

Because of the department's continued training and the officer’s quick and competent actions the resident is alive and well today.

This was Officer Bennett’s first save and Sgt. Dugger’s fifth.

