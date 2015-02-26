Two individuals were arrested on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at the U.S. Bank location inside the Schnucks Supermarket, 2222 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

The two men – Brendon Collier, 37, 10000 block of Sheldon Drive, St. Louis, Mo., and Marc G. Miller, 53 of the same address in St. Louis were arrested by the St. Peters, Mo., Police Department in connection with the robbery.

Collier and Miller are both in custody at the St. Peters, Mo. Police Department.

On Wednesday, the Edwardsville Police Department presented the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and both Collier and Miller were charged with one count of Financial Institution Robbery. Bond was set at $250,000 each.

The Edwardsville police reminds the public that a charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

