WOOD RIVER - After a joint investigation involving the Wood River Police, Alton Police, FBI and the U.S. Marshals the two suspects were identified and ultimately arrested today for the Armed Robbery on Nov. 10 at the Wood River Vantage Credit Union.

The two suspects are: Akil Q. Harris, 23, and Soloman L. Hubbard, 24, both of St. Louis, Mo.

Alton Police arrested Soloman on an unrelated incident shortly after the robbery. The U.S. Marshals picked up Harris when he exited a plane in Portland, Oregon.

Today the Madison County States Attorney's Office charged both men with the following counts:

Count 1-Armed Robbery Class X

Count 2- Financial Institution Robbery Class 1

At approximately 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2015 the Wood River Police Department received a call reporting an Armed Robbery at Vantage Credit Union, located at 217 E. Ferguson, Wood River, Illinois.

Upon arrival of the police units it was learned that two black males entered the Credit Union. The suspects were described as:

Suspect #1 Black male, slender built approximately 5-11-6-0, black sweatshirt over a light plaid hooded shirt, white tennis shoes, wearing a ski mask and a black handgun

Suspect #2 Black male, slender built, 5-7-5-9, gray hooded sweatshirt with “ILLINOS” and “I” in orange on the front, light colored sweat pants, black tennis shoes, black open faced ski mask and armed with a dark colored handgun.

The suspects demanded money from the employee’s and were last seen running northwest from the Credit Union with an undetermined amount of cash.

