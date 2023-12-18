CHICAGO – Bethalto CUSD #8 Superintendent Jill Griffin and Bunker Hill CUSD #8 Superintendent Todd Dugan were inducted into the Educational League of Illinois (ELI) during the organization’s 143rd annual meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Organized and founded on December 29, 1880, ELI is the oldest order of educational leaders in the state of Illinois. ELI is an organization comprised of educational leaders who go above and beyond to promote learning, share collective expertise, and advance educational interests in Illinois.

Dugan and Griffin were inducted into the professional organization during the league’s annual meeting at the Annual Joint Conference of the Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois Association of School Boards, and Illinois Association of School Business Officials in Chicago.

More like this: