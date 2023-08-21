Two Alton Schools Cancel Classes Due to Heat Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Two schools in the Alton Community Unit School District 11 (ACUSD11) canceled classes today due to excessive heat. Alton High School and Gilson Brown Elementary School both closed today following air conditioning outages. Classes will resume Tuesday morning, Aug. 22. Article continues after sponsor message The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area through Thursday, Aug. 24. Temperatures are expected to climb over 100 degrees in the next few days. Print Version Submit a News Tip