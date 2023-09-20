ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 (ACUSD11) Board of Education recognized two Alton High School students at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Keion Lacey, Jr. and Clara Velloff were named Students of the Month for September by the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, both students gave a speech and accepted a certificate from Board President David Lauschke.

“Receiving this award is not just recognition for my efforts, but a testament to the incredible community that surrounds me,” Lacey said in his speech to the Board. “I’m honored to accept this recognition and will cherish it as a reminder of the endless possibilities that await us all. I will continue to fly high like a Redbird.”

Lacey is a senior with plans to study civil engineering at Tennessee State University. At Alton High School (AHS), he is involved in the Student Council and Pathways to Manhood program and was recently named the National Mathletes Champion. He is also the vice president of Alton’s NAACP Youth Chapter and is an active volunteer in his church and community.

Velloff also hopes to study engineering and holds many leadership roles at AHS through the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, varsity girls bowling, Robotics Club and several other extracurriculars. She has countless volunteer hours in her community and church, serving as a mentor at Mrs. Roam’s Art Camp and Camp Wartburg, and is an accomplished dancer.

“I am immensely honored to be acknowledged for my commitment to service and leadership, and I understand the profound significance of the Rotary Club’s motto, ‘Service Above Self,’” Velloff said. “While I’m deeply proud of the rigorous academic trajectory I’ve followed…I believe that my holistic education is equally about the extracurricular endeavors and the life lessons I’ve gathered along the way.”

Congratulations to Keion and Clara!

