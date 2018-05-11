JERSEY COUNTY - The Illinois State Police District 18 has released details of a crash involving a pedestrian at U.S. 67 and Hillside Lane, Jersey County on Thursday night.

The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle occurred at 8:31 p.m. A driver of a motorcycle was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who attempted to cross the road in front of them and struck her.

Article continues after sponsor message

State Police said the driver and passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle. The passenger of the motorcycle and the pedestrian were transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis in critical condition by Arch Air Medical Service and Survival Flight Medical Service.

State Police said the roadway was shut down for approximately two and a half hours while the scene was processed. Other agencies on scene were Brighton Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Department of Transportation. The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

More like this: