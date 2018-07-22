Get The Latest News!

GRAFTON - A boat explosion at Grafton Harbor Saturday evening resulted with two individuals being airlifted to area hospitals.

First responders received the call for the explosion with two people involved which happened near the gas pump near the Oyster Bar in Grafton at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Elliot Farlow, a witness who helped aid the two individuals while waiting for emergency responders, said the incident was unreal.

Farlow described an intense scene filled with screams from witnesses as he and others attempted to get the two injured out of the river.

“I was just sitting there eating a fish sandwich and then heard the explosion,” Farlow said. “It wasn’t like anything I had ever seen.”

