GLEN CARBON - Two adult males - Lamont C. Johnson III and Christopher V. Johnson - both 26 and of St. Louis, Mo., have been charged with multiple felony counts one day after Glen Carbon Police Officers arrested them when both men attempted to evade police in a stolen vehicle.

Glen Carbon Police said charges were filed against the two subjects based upon probable cause the subjects committed the offenses.

Both Lamont Johnson III and Christopher Johnson were charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen License Plate. Both men also had outstanding warrants from outside of Illinois which resulted in Fugitive from Justice Charges.

Additionally, Lamont C. Johnson III was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a felon.

Both men are currently being held at the Madison County Jail. Bond was set on the state charges at $150,000.00 for both subjects with a no bond warrant issued for both subjects on the Fugitive from Justice Charge.

Charges summary:

1. UNLAWFUL POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

2. OFFENSES RELATING TO MOTOR VEHICLE

3. CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO GOVERNMENT SUPPORTED PROPERTY

4. UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATE

5. UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A FELON

6. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

