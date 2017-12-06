EDWARDSVILLE - Engineering and surveying firm Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen, Inc. has hired two new employees. Michael Keller, S.I.T., joins as a Survey Crew Chief and Paul Hanson, C.F.M., will work as an Engineering Designer.

Keller of Hillsboro, Ill., earned his bachelor’s degree in Construction Management with a specialization in Land Surveying from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He most recently worked for The Korte Company as a project engineer. Keller will work as part of the Swansea Geospatial team performing ALTA, boundary and topographic surveys, construction layout, and more for a variety of clients.

Hanson of Glen Carbon, Ill., has nearly 20 years of experience in municipal, transportation and land development engineering. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Geography from Eastern Illinois University. Hanson will be based in the TWM Edwardsville office and his responsibilities will include concept planning, building layout, public presentations, improvements plans, roadway alignments, storm water management and more for clients in both the public and private sector.

TWM is a 100-percent employee-owned firm providing civil, structural and railway engineering, land surveying and a full array of geospatial services. Celebrating 71 years in business, TWM serves clients locally and throughout the U.S. With a total of five locations in the greater St. Louis region, the firm was ranked the 7th Largest Engineering Firm in the metropolitan area by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2017.

