RIVERBEND - The Twisted Rodz Car Club will be holding their annual River Road Run and Benefit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 25.

The cruise will start at Northern Tool and Equipment in Arnold Missouri, head to Shady Jack’s Saloon to make a stop for some food, make its way to Route 3 going towards Alton, go up the River Road stopping at the Piasa Bird and ending at The Loading Dock in Grafton.

After the drive, the car club will be hosting an auction at The Loading Dock with proceeds going towards going towards suicide awareness and prevention.

Ben Schaefer, President of Twisted Rodz, said that the issue of suicide prevention is one that hits close to home with the club.

“It’s amazing that you can look past some of the obvious signs that someone is suffering from such a high level of depression which brings them to that stage,” Schaefer said. “There’s just not enough help out there for kids with depression. The places that they can go to, essentially they just give you pills and stuff and it’s just not the healthiest way to handle it.

Schaefer said there is a need for more resources for those suffering from depression and facing suicidal thoughts which is why Twisted Rodz decided to help open a safe home for youths.

“In our opinion, there’s just not enough options, so we’re just trying to help change the game a little bit,” he added.

Anyone looking for more information or wanting to help with the cause can visit the Twisted Rodz C.C. Facebook page.

