GRAFTON - Fishing enthusiasts of all ages are welcomed to participate in the Twisted Cat Outdoor Classic from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Grafton Marina.

Solo fishing as well as three-person teams will hit the mighty Mississippi River in hopes of bringing home an assortment of monetary prizes for the biggest catch of the day.

“It’s going to be a great turn out,” one of the event organizers Alex Nage said, “People from all over the region are coming.”

This event is primarily for boat fishing, and bank fishing will not be permitted. Event registration will be available at the cost of $110 per boat. There will be a three fish limit.

“If the weather stays pretty stable, it should be a great day for fishing,” Nage said.

Fishers must turn in their chips at 3:00 p.m., and weigh-ins will follow shortly after.

For more information about the event, visit the Twisted Cat Outdoors Facebook page.

