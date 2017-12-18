Twin Rivers Crimestoppers: Brown is wanted in Jersey County
Wanted Jersey County:
Adam D. Brown
MW
DOB: 10/6/79
HGT: 6'1
WGT:170
EYES: BLUE
HAIR: BLOND (KEEPS IT SHORT ALMOST BALD).
Twin Rivers Crimestoppers posted that Adam D. Brown is wanted for two warrants 1st FTA DWLR 2nd Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Twin Rivers Crimestoppers aid Brown is considered to be a risk due to being a registered sexual predator. LKA: 3529 Franor St., Alton, IL. If you know his whereabouts please call remember this is completely anonymous. 1-800-300-2590.