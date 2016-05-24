Twilight Thursdays returns to tower Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARTFORD – Looking for the best spot to view the sunset this spring? The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr., in Hartford, IL, will hold another in a series of its popular Twilight Thursdays on May 26 from 7 to 9 p.m..



Admission is $5 per person which includes unlimited trips up to the 180-foot Tower’s three viewing platforms at 50, 100 and 150 feet. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras and binoculars for viewing.



Visitors will be able to view the stunning spring sunset over the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi river. Whether you are with family, friends, a special someone or alone to enjoy the view, the Tower is a perfect spot to relax after a long day. Make sure to check the times of the sunset to plan your trip accordingly!



“The view of the sunset from the top of the Tower is breathtaking. It’s the greatest place to be if you want to sit back and enjoy the view unfold in front of you,” said Don Russell, longtime volunteer at the Tower. “Visitors can come and make memories they’ll never want to forget.”



The Tower is now open five days a week. The hours are Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the Tower is $4 for adults, $3 for adults 62 and over, active military and military veterans, $2 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

Spring events at the Tower are sponsored by SMS Engineers.