Twenty-Three Carrollton High Grads Awarded $39,200 In Scholarship Grants Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARROLLTON – June 1 – Twenty-three graduating seniors were awarded a total of 47 scholarship grants at the Carrollton High School graduation held May 19, 2023. The total awards amounted to $39,200. Grant recipients, the school they plan to attend and the name of their awards are: Julia Alexander – school selection pending – Donna Riechmann Scholarship and Mary E. Harland Scholarship. Bryson Baumgartner – Lewis & Clark Community College – Mike Kiger Memorial Scholarship. Matthew Beiermann – Western Illinois University – Thomas Hough Scholarship and Hawk Pride Scholarship. Morgan Blasa – Lewis & Clark CC – Sarah Jane Tapp Goodman Memorial Scholarship and Eldred American Legion Auxiliary Post 1135 Scholarship. Kaiden Breckon – Western Illinois University – Mary E. Harland Scholarship. Jaelynn Camden – SIU Edwardsville – Col. William Jr. and Jane Stendeback Memorial Scholarship, Mary E. Harland Scholarship and David Stendeback Scholarship. Boden Flowers – Lincoln Land Community College – Richard and Florence Mehrhoff Scholarship and Hough Family Trade School Scholarship. Callie Flowers – Lincoln Land CC – Richard and Florence Mehrhoff Scholarship and District One Foundation Scholarship. Will Fraley – Southwestern Illinois College – Elby and Bonnie King Scholarship. Caleb Gourley – Lincoln Land CC – Col. William Jr. and Jane Stendeback Memorial Scholarship, Stanley H. Frech Memorial Scholarship, Mary E. Harland Scholarship and District One Foundation Scholarship. Article continues after sponsor message Jenna Gray – Southwestern Illinois College – Tracey Schmidt, Agent, Country Financial Scholarship and Mary E. Harland Scholarship. Bobbie Heath – Ranken Technical College – Hough Family Trade School Scholarship and Bill and Becky Bandy Memorial Scholarship. Paige Henson – Lewis & Clark CC – Stanley H. Frech Memorial Scholarship. Alexlis Hopps – school selection pending – Dr. William D. Lewellen Scholarship and District One Foundation Scholarship. Ryan Kallal – University of Kentucky – James Pohlman Family Scholarship and Eldred American Legion Auxiliary Post 1135 Scholarship. Clay Merkel – Lewis & Clark CC – Hires Family Scholarship Tyler Singleton – Lewis & Clark CC – CHS, Inc. Scholarship, District One Foundation Scholarship and Mary E. Harland Scholarship. Billy Springman – Lewis & Clark CC – Guy and June Petty Memorial Scholarship, Carrollton Lions Club Scholarship and David Stendeback Scholarship. Ella Stumpf – Illinois State University – William R. “Bill” Hobson Memorial Scholarship, Elby and Bonnie King Scholarship, Eldred American Legion Auxiliary Post 1135 Scholarship and Hawk Pride Scholarship. Chloe Walker – Lincoln Land CC – Melvin Carter Wheeler/Class of ‘67 Memorial Scholarship and Mary E. Harland Scholarship. Lauren Walker – Lincoln Land CC – Nina Weber Memorial Scholarship, Kenny Steinacher Memorial Scholarship and Eldred American Legion Auxilary Post 1135 Scholarship. Jacob Wheeler – Lewis & Clark CC – Eldred American Legion Post 1135 Scholarship. Cara Whitlock – Lincoln Land CC – Neil and Emma Lou Carter Memorial Scholarship. Chartered by the State of Illinois in 1993, District One Foundation awarded two scholarships in 1994. Since then, and including the 2023 grants, a total of 874 grants have been made totaling $799,949.00. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip